Inside Samsung's incredible new London store and workshop space - Samsung KX

Samsung has opened the doors to Samsung KX, a brand new place for anybody to go and try out Samsung devices and how they work together - check out our gallery of pictures above.

Yes, it is a store, but it's also a lot different than an Apple Store or Microsoft's new UK store, with a lot less emphasis on retail. It's also huge, covering some 20,000 square feet.

There are also a bunch of other things you can do at the venue and we went to check them out when we visited not long after the doors were opened.

There are hot desk places to work, a cafe and a load of different ways anybody can go and explore Samsung tech - one of the best of these is Galaxy Graffiti, enabling you to scrawl on a 10 metre-high video wall across a range of London backgrounds.

Samsung KX is located in Coal Drops Yard, which bills itself as London's newest shopping and dining district, just north of King's Cross station and over the Regent's Canal.

Once the cobbled street, brick viaducts and arches were the coal stores for London's industrial powerhouses. Why the 'drops' part of the name? The coal was brought in by rail and dropped through a hole in the middle level of the yard before being sorted and put in sacks. Now you know.

Naturally, you can also go and get product support should you wish, including device health checks and repairs. You can also get demos of new devices such as Samsung's Galaxy Note 10, tablets or even kitchen appliances - there's a fully-equipped kitchen area, too.

There are also a bunch of headphone listening stations and sofas where you can sit and see the TVs in action.

Among the other demos is Digital Cockpit, which enables you to experience what a connected car will be like (yes it uses Bixby), an AR demo where you can leave notes for others and a DJing zone where you can see how easy it is to create beats with a smartphone.

The Digital Cockpit experience was developed alongside Samsung-owned Harman, known for its in-car audio and other tech. In fact, the demo was first seen at this year's CES 2019 show in Las Vegas.

It also plugs into Samsung's SmartThings connected ecosystem and you can make simple commands while on the road, such as turning the lights on at home or checking in the fridge.

There are six QLED displays inside the dummy vehicle interior for infotainment, too (it even has DeX in the back so you can connect your Galaxy phone to the screen) as well as system to alert you if you're falling asleep!

Samsung says it will also host events at the venue utilising the different areas including film nights, cocktail masterclasses and gaming tournaments. The area by the screen has some amphitheatre-style seating, so we can imagine that will be the focus of many events at the venue. You can book up for masterclasses and other events at the Samsung KX website.

You can go and check out Samsung KX yourself - doors are now open! it's located in Coal Drops Yard, King's Cross, London, N1C 4DQ and is open from 10am to 10pm Monday to Saturday and 12pm to 6pm on Sundays.