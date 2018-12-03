Samsung has discounted its Qi dual wireless charger by 58 per cent on Amazon US. Better hurry, though, as it's only reduced for one day.

The Samsung Wireless Charger Duo typically costs $119.99. It's currently on sale for a limited time as part of Amazon’s “12 Days of Deals” promotion. Samsung sells two versions of the charger in black or white, but the deal is only available for the black one. You can buy it for $49.99.

The Wireless Charger Duo is designed to work with Samsung's phones and wearables. However, it can still charge any two Qi-enabled devices at the same speed. So, even if you don't own Samsung’s Galaxy S9 or Gear watches, you can still charge, say, the LG G7 ThinQ, iPhone X, iPhone XS, Google Pixel 3, and so on. Just plop it on your bedside table, and use it to power up two of your devices.



Since it's half off, you could even pick up a second one for your partner, so you can both wirelessly charge all your devices at night. Or, place the second one downstairs somehwere, and then you'll never need to use a physical charging cable in your house again.

If you'd like to see what other wireless chargers are available on the market, see our round-up. Keep in mind most of them are just for one device.