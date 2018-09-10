Samsung has announced a new device, called SmartThings Tracker, which uses LTE-M to help you locate misplaced items or lost pets.

The idea reminds us of popular Bluetooth trackers, like Tile, which can help you find your wallet and keys and other stuff. But SmartThings Tracker uniquely uses a nationwide cellular network for real-time location tracking. When the power button on the tracker is pressed twice, its location is sent through the SmartThings app. You can also use it for geofencing, to get automatic alerts if the tracker leaves an area.

Rival Bluetooth trackers, on the other hand, have limited ranges of up to about 200 feet and use crowdsourcing GPS to find lost things or pets outside of that range. Since the SmartThings Tracker relies on LTE-M connection, it doesn't have a range. There's even an option for it send out a discreet SOS alert. It's compatible with other Samsung SmartThings devices, too, and can double as a location sensor.

So, when it's in range, it can trigger your smart lights to turn, for instance. Lastly, the tracker is water-resistant for indoor and outdoor use, and the battery life lasts up to a week on a single charge. It costs just $99, with AT&T service included for the first year. After that, it costs $5 a month (or $50 a year) for AT&T service. You can buy it from Samsung.com or AT&T stores starting on 14 September.