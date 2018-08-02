Whoops! Amazon just showed off an unannounced Samsung device

Amazon recently held a press event, where it seems to have accidentally shown off a Samsung device that hasn't been announced.

Samsung is holding its own event next week to announce the Galaxy Note 9 and accessories that go with it. But, ahead of that event, Amazon has put one of tho company's new accessories on display in New York for the media to preview, as spotted by Gizmodo.

You know that Apple AirPower mat that's been talked about for what feels like years? Samsung has been rumoured to be making its own version: the Samsung Wireless Charger Duo, which will charge Qi-enabled smartphones and other devices. This charger leaked out last week, and now it's been seen in the flesh by actual reporters, yet it hasn't been officially launched by Samsung.

The charger, which is expected to cost around $110 when it launches, has two charging spots - one that can hold a phone and allow the screen to be displayed, as well as a flat one, which would be perfect for, say, a smartwatch, like the rumoured Galaxy Watch. It's powered by USB-C, and if you look at the label Gizmodo saw, it seems to be capable of delivering 12W from both chargers.

Presumably, we’ll hear more at the Note 9 event on 9 August.

