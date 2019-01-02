Samsung CES 2019 press conference: How to watch it live

The world's largest consumer electronics trade show, CES 2019, will soon be underway with the media day ahead of the show itself being held on 7 January. That's the day many major press conferences will take place, including Samsung's.

Here we tell you when the Samsung media event will take place and how to watch it live online.

Samsung’s CES media event will be held on Monday 7 January 2019, starting at 2pm PT and expected to run for 45 minutes. It is being held at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center.

It is open to media and Samsung representatives only, but the company will livestream the keynote online for all to watch. Here are the different local times:

US West Coast: 2pm PT

US East Coast: 5pm ET

UK: 10pm GMT

Central Europe: 11pm CET

You will be able to watch the event live online. We hope to host it here closer the time.

Alternatively, we expect it to be held on a dedicated Samsung CES 2019 website here, which should also become available closer the time.

Samsung has already announced that will be showing QLED versions of its The Frame and Serif TVs during this year's CES. There will be many other new televisions too, as usual, including 8K models.

We also expect it to further tease its first 5G handset - thought to be the Beyond X - and could even give us a new glimpse at the foldable phone concept first unveiled during its developer conference last year.

You can find out more about products expected to be shown at this year's CES in our handy round-up here.