Samsung CES 2018 press conference: How to watch it live now

In today's CES 2018 press conference Samsung will "share its vision for an intelligent and seamless Internet of Things (IoT) experience for all". It will help kick off the world's-largest consumer electronics trade show with a 45-minute keynote address, detailing products and technologies it is developing.
Here are the details on how to watch the event live.
When is the Samsung CES 2018 press conference?
Samsung’s press conference at this year’s CES will be held today, 8 January 2018, from 2pm to 2:45pm PST at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center. The press conference is open to the media, though Samsung will live-stream the show all around the globe for others to watch. Here are the different local times:
- US West Coast: 2pm PST
- US East Coast: 5pm EST
- UK: 10pm GMT
- Central Europe: 11pm CET
Can I watch the Samsung CES 2018 press conference online?
You can watch a live-stream of the event on 8 January from here:
What can you expect at the Samsung CES 2018 press conference?
In promo art for the press conference, Samsung depicts a phone with a stylus, a TV, a watch, a washer or dryer, a fridge, and a robot vacuum - all things the company has unveiled in previous years at the show. Just keep in mind the company plans to focus on IoT this year, so expect many of these devices to be connected or Wi-Fi enabled.
Keep in mind Samsung has already announced some products ahead of CES, such as: the Galaxy A8 phone; the first Thunderbolt 3 QLED curved monitor; the S-Ray directional audio speaker; GoBreath, a recovery solution for people who have experienced lung damage; and Relúmĭno, a smart visual aid to help people with vision challenges.
Here are some of the things it has already announced during CES 2018:
- Samsung unveils 'The Wall': The world's first MicroLED TV, set to take on OLED
- You'll be able to buy an 8K Samsung QLED TV later this year
- Samsung Family Hub smart fridge adds Bixby and SmartThings control for 2018
Rumour has it we could also see the Galaxy S9 and S9+ at CES but that's unlikely with MWC around the corner in February. We may see a teaser though.