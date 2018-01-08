Samsung CES 2018 press conference: How to watch it live now

In today's CES 2018 press conference Samsung will "share its vision for an intelligent and seamless Internet of Things (IoT) experience for all". It will help kick off the world's-largest consumer electronics trade show with a 45-minute keynote address, detailing products and technologies it is developing.

Here are the details on how to watch the event live.

Samsung’s press conference at this year’s CES will be held today, 8 January 2018, from 2pm to 2:45pm PST at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center. The press conference is open to the media, though Samsung will live-stream the show all around the globe for others to watch. Here are the different local times:

US West Coast: 2pm PST

US East Coast: 5pm EST

UK: 10pm GMT

Central Europe: 11pm CET

You can watch a live-stream of the event on 8 January from here:

In promo art for the press conference, Samsung depicts a phone with a stylus, a TV, a watch, a washer or dryer, a fridge, and a robot vacuum - all things the company has unveiled in previous years at the show. Just keep in mind the company plans to focus on IoT this year, so expect many of these devices to be connected or Wi-Fi enabled.

Keep in mind Samsung has already announced some products ahead of CES, such as: the Galaxy A8 phone; the first Thunderbolt 3 QLED curved monitor; the S-Ray directional audio speaker; GoBreath, a recovery solution for people who have experienced lung damage; and Relúmĭno, a smart visual aid to help people with vision challenges.

Here are some of the things it has already announced during CES 2018:

Rumour has it we could also see the Galaxy S9 and S9+ at CES but that's unlikely with MWC around the corner in February. We may see a teaser though.