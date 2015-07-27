  1. Home
This monitor will wirelessly charge your smartphone, say goodbye to wire clutter

|
1/3 Samsung

Samsung has unveiled what it says is the world's first monitor that can wirelessly charge a smartphone.

The SE370 looks like a normal, but very futuristic, monitor and comes in 23.6-inch or 27-inch variants. But what makes this special is the stand which features a Qi wireless charger for compatible smartphones.

Samsung's release of the monitor follows its Galaxy S6 smartphone which comes with wireless charging capabilities built in.

To charge a smartphone, users simply place the phone on the charging plate and an LED will light up to show it has begun charging.

The Samsung SE370 should be a great way of cutting down on wires while freeing up extra power sockets on the wall.

Samsungthis monitor will wirelessly charge your smartphone say goodbye to wire clutter image 2

The monitor itself features a PLS panel which offers a 178-degree viewing angle and brightness of up to 300 cd/m2 with 1000:1 contrast ratio.

READ: Samsung Galaxy Note 5 release date, rumours, and everything you need to know

The monitor is optimised for gaming with AMD FreeSync graphics for a response time of just 4ms. This should mean blur-free gaming with smooth tracking after it is activated with a button press. There is also an Eco Saving Plus mode to reduce energy consumption by 10 per cent.

The Samsung SE370 comes with one HDMI port (1.4), one DisplayPort (1.2) and 1 D-Sub. Since Samsung has only just announced this product the release date and pricing have not been announced yet. 

