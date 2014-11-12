Samsung plans to launch an Innovator Edition of Gear VR ahead of Christmas
Samsung has announced a special edition of the Gear VR will launch next month. But only in the US.
While at its developer conference in San Francisco, Samsung said an Oculus-powered Gear VR Innovator Edition, which works with the Samsung Galaxy Note's 5.7-inch screen, will launch in early December.
The upcoming Oculus-powered Gear VR headset features a touch pad and back button and focus adjustment wheel, among other things. It allows users to experience immersive, 360-degree virtual reality.
Developers can start using the Oculus Mobile SDK for Gear VR (available now at developer.oculus.com) to start creating applications straightaway. Content partners already on-board include DreamWorks, Harmonix, Vevo, etc.
That said, according to Samsung, Gear VR Innovator Edition owners who download the Oculus software to their Note 4 will get stock apps like Home, Store, Cinema, and 360 Videos and Photos.
It's not yet clear how much the US-only version of Gear VR Innovator Edition will cost. Go to Samsung's new Gear VR page to sign up for updates.
READ: Hands-on: Samsung Gear VR review
- Amazon UK Early Easter sales offer huge tech deals on Echo, Fire TV, Garmin and more
- 20% off eBay phones, tablets, cameras and more ends tonight!
- Amazon is talking to AARP about making products for the elderly
- Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+ is more powerful than ever, retains wallet-friendly price
- World's first rechargeable proton battery could usher in a more sustainable future
- 42 Geeky kitchen gadgets that every nerd needs
- The history and future of jetpacks: Mankind's obsession with personal flight in photos
- Amazon Paperwhite steal: The best Kindle is £20 off for Mother's Day
- Snap is developing two new versions of its Spectacles wearable
- Audi, Vodafone and Nokia are putting a 4G network on the Moon
Comments