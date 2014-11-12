  1. Home
Samsung plans to launch an Innovator Edition of Gear VR ahead of Christmas

Samsung has announced a special edition of the Gear VR will launch next month. But only in the US.

While at its developer conference in San Francisco, Samsung said an Oculus-powered Gear VR Innovator Edition, which works with the Samsung Galaxy Note's 5.7-inch screen, will launch in early December.

The upcoming Oculus-powered Gear VR headset features a touch pad and back button and focus adjustment wheel, among other things. It allows users to experience immersive, 360-degree virtual reality.

Developers can start using the Oculus Mobile SDK for Gear VR (available now at developer.oculus.com) to start creating applications straightaway. Content partners already on-board include DreamWorks, Harmonix, Vevo, etc.

That said, according to Samsung, Gear VR Innovator Edition owners who download the Oculus software to their Note 4 will get stock apps like Home, Store, Cinema, and 360 Videos and Photos.

It's not yet clear how much the US-only version of Gear VR Innovator Edition will cost. Go to Samsung's new Gear VR page to sign up for updates.

READ: Hands-on: Samsung Gear VR review

