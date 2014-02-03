Samsung to unveil revamped S Health app with new version of TouchWiz on Galaxy S5

Samsung has plans to update its S Health app in the new version of TouchWiz that will ship with the Galaxy S5, according to screenshots leaked by SamMobile.

The new S Health app carries similar functionality to the version released in 2012, but features a revamped interface that uses a new, flatter design. There's also added ability to view your location on a map and control the music you're playing from a single screen while walking or running.

TouchWiz is the front-end interface Samsung puts on top of Android, carrying its own design and applications.

The screenshots not only highlight changes fitness aficionados will see, but also show a change in attitude towards design at Samsung. The handset manufacturer has been said to be bringing its TouchWiz design closer to Google's stock Android, and the new S Health app may highlight just that.

Fitness has become a major focus of device manufacturers, as sensors and GPS technologies make it easier for customers to track their weight. According to a report from over the weekend, Samsung's main competitor Apple has big health and fitness plans for its upcoming iOS 8 software to be released in autumn 2014.

The new version of TouchWiz set to ship with the Galaxy S5 will also feature a new lifestyle app for Galaxy devices, called Life Times. It's said to be capable of automatically logging things like phone calls and app usage, and catalogue content, such as photos, emails, location, messages, social media alerts and music.

Samsung has yet to confirm the upcoming features of its TouchWiz release. However, it has confirmed plans for the Galaxy S5.

"We’ve been announcing our first flagship model in the first half of each year, around March and April, and we are still targeting for release around that time," Lee Young Hee, executive vice-president of Samsung's mobile business, said. "When we release our S5 device, you can also expect a Gear successor with more advanced functions, and the bulky design will also be improved."

We expect more TouchWiz leaks in the coming weeks.