  Samsung GALAXY WiFi 3.6: The Android iPod Touch

Samsung already has a 4-inch and 5-inch version of the Samsung Galaxy Wi-Fi, but when you make the screen technology yourself what’s the harm in offering yet another screen size to please those who, well, perhaps thought 4-inches was too big.

In steps the Samsung Galaxy WiFi 3.6 at IFA in Berlin, Germany offering, you guessed it a 3.6-inch screen and Android fun without the phone getting in the way.

It’s Android’s closest device yet to the 3.5-inch Apple iPod touch and sees Samsung launch yet another Apple challenger.

Tech specs include a 1GHz OMAP processor, Android 2.3 (Gingerbread) and support for a variety of video and audio formats, and of course Wi-Fi so you can go online.

“The GALAXY S WiFi 3.6 is the perfect solution for socially-connected multimedia enthusiasts who are interested in smart on-the-go multimedia without the expense of a mobile phone contract,” says a man from Samsung.

Those interested in becoming “socially connected” will be able to get the device when it launches in the UK in early October.

Samsung has told Pocket-lint that the 8GB model will cost £149 while a 16GB version will cost £169. It will be available in black or white.