  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Gadgets
    3. >
  3. Gadget news
    4. >
  4. Samsung gadget news

Samsung GALAXY WiFi 3.6: The Android iPod Touch

|
  Samsung GALAXY WiFi 3.6: The Android iPod Touch

Samsung already has a 4-inch and 5-inch version of the Samsung Galaxy Wi-Fi, but when you make the screen technology yourself what’s the harm in offering yet another screen size to please those who, well, perhaps thought 4-inches was too big.

In steps the Samsung Galaxy WiFi 3.6 at IFA in Berlin, Germany offering, you guessed it a 3.6-inch screen and Android fun without the phone getting in the way.

It’s Android’s closest device yet to the 3.5-inch Apple iPod touch and sees Samsung launch yet another Apple challenger.

Tech specs include a 1GHz OMAP processor,  Android 2.3 (Gingerbread) and support for a variety of video and audio formats, and of course Wi-Fi so you can go online.

“The GALAXY S WiFi 3.6 is the perfect solution for socially-connected multimedia enthusiasts who are interested in smart on-the-go multimedia without the expense of a mobile phone contract,” says a man from Samsung.

Those interested in becoming “socially connected” will be able to get the device when it launches in the UK in early October.

Samsung has told Pocket-lint that the 8GB model will cost £149 while a 16GB version will cost £169. It will be available in black or white.

PopularIn Gadgets
Want a robot dog? Sony will sell Aibo starting in September
Apple's greatest failures; from the Pippin to the Cube these are Apple's unloved devices
Anki Vector is the most adorable toy robot you're ever going to meet
Whoops! Amazon just showed off an unannounced Samsung device
Birthday tech: The most popular in gadgets from the year you were born and beyond
Fancy your own HAL-9000 command computer?
Comments