Samsung Tic Toc: The girly MP3 player

Samsung has announced its Tic Toc series of MP3 players designed for young girls.

If you hadn't already realised that Tic Toc was a girl-friendly MP3 player from the picture, then you might decipher the fact from the choice of design versions available - pink, blue, black and.......Hello Kitty.

If you know what Hello Kitty is then you're either the type of person this MP3 player is aimed at - or you probably have a little daughter or niece who would love to get one as a present.

Georgina Franklin of Samsung said: “The Samsung Tic Toc is perfect for young women who want the latest fashion gadgets. With so many features on such a small MP3 player, it really is the latest must have colourful and fun accessory for music fans”.

Let's talk tech now though eh? The Tic Toc comes in either 2 or 4GB and is controlled via motion. You can skip and pause tracks by holding the Tic Toc on its side and giving it a shake either to the left or right. To skip to the next album you click the Tic Toc three times and to adjust the volume you simply have to hold the player upright and click up or down.

The Tic Toc can also differentiate between slow and fast songs, meaning you can have the right tunes for the right occasion and, like the latest iPod shuffle, it tells you the name of the artist and the song being played.

The Samsung Tic Toc can handle MP3, AAC, WMA, Ogg, FLAC and WAV files and has a playback life of around 12 hours.

It's out in September and prices will start at £39.99.