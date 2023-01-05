Razer is once again at CES with a weird and wonderful concept.

At the Consumer Electronics Show in 2022, Razer showed off a modular gaming desk concept called Project Sophia and before that, we had the bonkers multi-screen laptop concept, now Razer is working on revolutionising your gaming chair.

Project Carol is a concept device that is essentially a fancy head cushion for your gaming seat that offers both near-field surround sound and haptics too. The idea is to offer gamers a new level of immersion thanks to both audio and tactile response right in your seat.

This isn't the first time Razer has sought to make the humble gaming chair more interesting. In 2021 the company showed off Project Brooklyn, a chair with its own built-in 60-inch screen along with both haptic and tactile feedback. By comparison Project Carol seems like a much more plausible real-world product.

The plan with this latest concept is to use clever near-field surround sound tech to deliver clear audio with 7.1 surround sound highlights. Razer says this headrest setup provides closer surround sound audio with a more all-enveloping soundscape.

The sound is also complemented by Razer's HyperSense technology that also converts the game sound into haptic feedback as well. So you can not only hear what's going on but feel it too. Fully immersing you in the action.

Project Carol is designed to work with all gaming chairs, including Razer's own Iskur and Enki gaming chairs. It simply attaches to your chair with adjustable elastic straps and then to your PC via 2.4GHz wireless. Razer says you could get as much as eight hours out of the headrest before it needs charging. Find out more at the official site here.