Razer's Kiyo Pro Ultra boasts the "the largest sensor ever" in a webcam

(Pocket-lint) - Razer is adding to its webcam with a new plug-and-play camera that promises DSLR-like quality and AI-enhanced features like auto-tracking and auto-exposure.

The Razer Kiyo Pro Ultra is the latest addition to the company's line-up of Kiyo webcams and one that claims to use the largest sensor ever in a webcam. That's a 1/1.2" sensor vs the usual 1/4" sensor you'd find on other lesser webcams. It boasts a Sony Starvis Sensor 2 and the ability to capture up to 4K footage.

It's able to convert RAW 4K 30FPS to 24FPS 4K uncompressed for a truer experience with NV12 decoding. More importantly it's designed to make you look good on camera in more ways than one.

Whether you're streaming or just on important Teams calls, the Razer Kiyo Pro Ultra will make you stand out. It's got an ultra-large f/1.7 aperture lens with "True Bokeh" effect capabilities and the hardware to work in a variety of lighting conditions. It's HDR capable too, so your background lighting will shine as well.

This webcam has a number of advanced face tracking features, AI-powered imaging for automatically tracking you in the frame and both autofocus and auto exposure as well. In real-world use, Razer says this means that you'll always be clearly visible while your background can be blurred by hardware rather than software - for a more professional look.

The camera has a built-in hardware-level privacy shutter so you can just twist that and block the view if you want your privacy. As well as a privacy cap to cover and protect it if you want to travel with it.

As a complete package, the Razer Kiyo Pro Ultra is meant to be an alternative to a DSLR setup without all the hassle and expense of extra lenses, capture cards and more. Quality doesn't come cheap though, with this new webcam set to cost you an eye-watering $299.99.

Writing by Adrian Willings.