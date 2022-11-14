Razer's modular MMO mouse, the Naga Pro, is now even better

(Pocket-lint) - Razer has revealed an update to its Naga line-up that includes the Razer Naga V2 Pro and Naga V2 HyperSpeed.

These are the latest in the company's modular MMO mice which come with interchangeable side plates that allow you to switch modes for different game types easily.

A lot has changed since the original Naga launched back in 2009 and now the Razer Naga V2 Pro boasts a number of improvements to appeal to a range of gamers.

The changes include a new Razer HyperScroll Pro Wheel, Razer Focus Pro 30K Optical Sensor, Razer's third-generation optical switches and a range of charging and connectivity options.

POCKET-LINT VIDEO OF THE DAY

The Razer Naga V2 Pro features three interchangeable plates, which gives the options of one with 12 side buttons, one with six or one with two. These are designed for MMOs, MOBAs and FPS games. So you can switch mode when you change game and get as many as 22 programmable buttons on one mouse.

squirrel_widget_12861383

Focus Pro 30K Optical Sensor with 99.8% resolution accuracy

Up to 750 inches per second (IPS)/70 G acceleration

Advanced Lift-off/Landing distance customisation

Razer Optical Mouse Switches Gen-3 rated for 90-million clicks

On-The-Fly Sensitivity Adjustment (Default stages: 400/800/1600/3200/6400)

Battery life: Approximately 150 hours with HyperSpeed wireless, 300 hours with BLE

For even more programmability and customisation, the HyperScroll Pro wheel offers six different modes with Standard mode, Distinct mode, Ultrafine mode, Adaptive scrolling and Free Scrolling available.

These modes offer different levels of resistance and even "always-on" accelerated scrolling. More importantly, you can customise the feel of the scroll wheel to your own liking, whether that's free spinning, smooth or with satisfying tactile feedback.

squirrel_widget_12861384

The Razer Naga V2 Pro offers HyperSpeed wireless connectivity, Bluetooth or USB-C connections. Razer claims as much as 300 hours of battery life over Bluetooth. There are also the additional options of the Razer Wireless Charging Puck and the Razer Mouse Dock Pro to make the mouse even more convenient.

The Razer Naga V2 HyperSpeed is the more affordable model which is powered by AA batteries and can last up to 400 hours.

Both these mice are available to purchase now from Razer.

Writing by Adrian Willings.