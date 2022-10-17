(Pocket-lint) - Two gaming giants have both released different handheld gaming consoles that offer access to cloud gaming capabilities.

Each seemingly has its own benefits, with the Razer Edge having both 5G and Wi-Fi versions. While the Logitech G Cloud Gaming Handheld is more affordable but only comes with a Wi-Fi version.

Which is for you though? We're here to help with everything you need to know about each of these consoles.

How much do the handhelds cost?

The Logitech G Cloud Gaming Handheld is available to pre-order for $299.99 in the US but will retail for more when it's fully available ($329).

Meanwhile, the Razer Edge is available in both Wi-Fi and Verizon 5G models. The pricing of the Verizon model is yet to be confirmed, but in the US you'll be able to purchase the Wi-Fi model for $399.99.

Both Razer and Logitech's handhelds are only available in the United States to start with.

What games can you play?

Both these gaming consoles are designed to work with cloud gaming services and give you access to games that way.

The Logitech G Cloud Gaming Handheld runs on Android 11 and has a tablet mode of sorts. It has access to the Google Play store and games from there.

You're meant to use this console to access cloud games with Nvidia GeForce Now and/or Xbox Cloud Gaming. These services give you access to a lot of games with relative ease, assuming you have a subscription and fast home Wi-Fi.

The Logitech G Cloud Gaming Handheld appears to be pretty flexible though as it also works with Steam Link. So if you're a PC gamer then you can use your gaming PC to stream games to it while you're at home and play that way.

Similarly, the Razer Edge also has clouding gaming options with Xbox Cloud Gaming and Nvidia GeForce Now. The two versions are able to access these cloud games over Wi-Fi or via Verizon's 5G network - depending on what model you choose.

You can also use the Razer Edge to stream games from your gaming PC using things like Steam Link, Moonlight and Parsec. The Razer Edge uses the Razer Nexus app as the dashboard for Android for when you're playing local content.

Logitech G Cloud Gaming Handheld: 7-inch IPS LCD panel, 1920 x 1080 FHD 16:9 ratio, 60Hz

Razer Edge: 6.8-inch AMOLED display with a 2400x1080 FHD+ resolution and 144Hz refresh rate

The specs of the two gaming handhelds are quite a bit different. The screen sizes are mostly comparable but only really in size.

The Razer Edge has a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with a 2400x1080 FHD+ resolution and 144Hz refresh rate.

It features a Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 Gaming Platform chipset and boasts a 3GHz octa-core Kryo CPU with an Adreno GPU. The 5G version is optimised for the Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband for "reliable, low lag" gaming.

Razer's handheld comes with 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of internal storage. You can also use a MicroSD card for up to 2TB of extra storage.

There's a 5,000mAh battery onboard and it weighs either 264g on its own or 401g with the controller attached.

In terms of connectivity, this console has Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 as well as USB Type-C for charging and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There's also a 5MP front-facing camera that can capture 1080p footage at 60FPS. It also packs in 2-way speakers with 2 digital microphones and THX Spatial Audio sound.

Logitech G Cloud Gaming Handheld doesn't quite match up in the specs department.

It uses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor, an Octa-core CPU up to 2.3GHz, 4GB LPDDR4x RAM and 64GB internal storage. The Snapdragon 720 was announced in early 2019, while the Edge's G3x was revealed in late 2021. It also uses DDR4 RAM rather than DDR5 and has smaller internal storage.

Display-wise this handheld has a 7-inch IPS LCD panel with 1920 x 1080 FHD resolution, a 16:9 ratio and 60Hz refresh rate. We've seen it in the flesh and thought it looked perfectly good with rich colours and smooth visuals, but on paper, the Razer Edge wins for specs.

It does potentially win in other ways though. It has a 6,000mAh battery which offers 12 hours of cloud gaming. Logitech says that this means as much as 12 hours of playtime. You can only use it in the home though, as there are no cellular capabilities here. There's no word on how long the Razer Edge will last for gaming sessions, but with a smaller battery and higher resolution, it may well be less.

Controls

Both handheld consoles have touchscreen capabilities.

The Razer Edge has Razer Kishi V2 Pro control with microswitch buttons, analogue triggers, programmable macros and Razer HyperSense haptics to boot.

The Logitech G Cloud Gaming Handheld has built-in controls with a familiar Xbox-style layout. It has a thin body and comfortable setup with easy access D-pad and thumbsticks.

Its controls are built-in while the Razer Edge appears to have removable controls with the Kishi V2 Pro setup and it can be used in tablet mode instead.

Verdict

At this early stage, it's hard to say which of the devices will be the better purchase. The Razer Edge is more powerful on paper and has better specs in various ways that might make it better to game on. If you want to play outside of the home it's also the logical choice if you buy the 5G version.

That said the Logitech handheld is more affordable and might last longer during gaming sessions.

Writing by Adrian Willings.