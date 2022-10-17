(Pocket-lint) - Razer revealed a number of different products during its special online event RazerCon 2022. The company showed off a number of new things including its own products and partnerships that gamers will love.

If you missed out on the show you can re-watch it below and we're summarising all the exciting things you missed as well.

Razer Edge, the world's first 5G gaming handheld

The highlight of the show was likely the big reveal of Razer's gaming handheld device - the Razer Edge.

This is a cloud gaming handheld console that promises access to thousands of games with ease via services like Xbox Cloud Gaming and Nvidia GeForce Now.

It packs a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with a 2400x1080 FHD+ resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. There are also two versions, one that supports 5G so you can game when you're out and about and a Wi-Fi version that works at home (much like the Logitech G Gaming Handheld).

The Razer Edge is only available in the US to start with and the Wi-Fi version costs $399.99.

Razer Blue Screen

Razer revealed a number of products including some aimed specifically at streamers. The Razer Blue Screen is a collapsible 94-inch screen that's designed to let streamers create visually interesting content with chroma keying.

The retractable design makes it easy to deploy and simple to put away and store when it's not in use as well. With back support, it's always smooth and wrinkle-free as well.

Razer Kaira Pro HyperSpeed

Razer's headset range has now been expanded with the Razer Kaira Pro HyperSpeed, a fully-licensed headset that's designed for PlayStation 5. It uses an ultra-fast 2.4GHz wireless connection to give you low-latency audio along with 30 hours of battery life.

It also features Razer TriForce 50mm drivers, a detachable external Razer HyperClear cardioid ENC microphone and industry-leading haptics powered by Razer HyperSense.

Razer Hammerhead HyperSpeed

If you prefer in-ears then the latest Razer Hammerhead HyperSpeed earbuds might please. These are multi-platform earbuds with active noise cancellation as well as dual environmental noise cancelling (ENC) microphones for clear chat with your friends.

These earbuds have Razer Chroma RGB, 30 hours of battery life backed up by a charging case and offer both 2.4GHz and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity. There are two versions - one PlayStation certified and the other for Xbox. And will be available from November with prices starting at $149.99 USD / €179.99.

Razer Enki Pro Automobili Lamborghini Edition

The company has also revealed another addition to its Razer Enki line-up. This is a special edition gaming chair that's inspired by Lamborghini and features hexagonal stitching, premium Alcantara materials, a magnetic head cushion and a "weight-balanced seating experience".

The Razer Enki Pro Automobili Lamborghini Edition will be available in December 2022, starting at $1,299 USD / €1,499.

More colours for Razer peripherals

Razer also revealed an all-new line of Quartz, Mercury and White editions of its peripherals. The Razer Barracuda wireless, Razer Huntsman V2 TKL, Razer BlackShark V2 X and Razer Orochi V2 are getting Quartz editions.

You can also get a Razer Barracuda Mercury Edition, Razer DeathStalker V2 Pro White Edition, Razer DeathStalker V2 Pro TKL White Edition and Razer Basilisk V3 Pro White Edition.

