(Pocket-lint) - Razer has unveiled a range of new keyboards under the DeathStalker banner including the fantastic flagship the DeathStalker V2 Pro.

The line-up includes three low-profile keyboards - the DeathStalker V2, DeathStalker V2 Pro Tenkeyless and the DeathStalker V2 Pro. The first of these is the most affordable wired model, while the others are wireless and either compact TKL or full size to cater to your personal preference.

What makes the DeathStalker V2 line-up interesting though is the low-profile optical switch setup and the promise of high-end performance.

The two full-sized keyboards will be available with a choice of Razer's low-profile linear or clicky switches. Giving you either a swift and quiet (1.2mm) actuation with linear or more tactile feedback with the 1.5mm actuating clicky switches. Both switches are optical though, meaning they're durable and able to last up to 70 million clicks as well as giving you an accurate response.

For the TKL meanwhile, Razer is sticking to linear switches only. This is the first time optical switches have been used on a wireless keyboard. So gamers will be able to make the most of the lighting-fast actuation, zero debounce delay and durability benefits that come from these switches while also relishing the joys of wireless.

Razer has worked hard to balance comfort and performance too. The company says that the linear optical switches have been carefully tuned with dampers to give a quiet yet satisfying typing experience. It has also had to pack the DeathStalker V2 Pro with a hefty battery to maintain up to 40 hours of battery life (with RGB lighting at 50%) while also allowing per-key RGB and optical sensors for every switch. No mean feat.

Other highlights of the DeathStalker V2 Pro include a 1,000Hz polling rate, 2.4GHz Hyperspeed wireless, three Bluetooth 5 connections and a durable aluminium top plate.

The keycaps are laser-etched and crafted with an ultra-durable coating designed to prevent marring from finger oils and greasy hands over time too. The keyboard also boasts a multi-function volume wheel and media button too, so all the controls are within easy reach.

The full-size flagship DeathStalker V2 Pro is available to buy now for £249.99, $249.99 or €249.99. While the DeathStalker V2 Pro Tenkeyless will be available from Q3 for £219.99, $219.99 or €219.99. And the wired Razer DeathStalker V2 will be available then too at an MSRP of £199.99, $199.99 or €199.99.

Writing by Adrian Willings.