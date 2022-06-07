Razer is making environmentally friendly mice

(Pocket-lint) - As part of Razer's Go Green 10-year plan, the company has made two of its popular mice more sustainable. The Razer Basilisk V3 and Razer DeathAdder Essential are now even better thanks to ECOLOGO certification.

This certification essentially means that the two mice are being crafted in more environmentally sustainable ways. The gaming peripherals have been tested to ensure the production meets stringent, third-party environmental standards.

In other words, the manufacturing process, the packaging and more have been checked to ensure they were constructed with environmental sustainability concerns in mind.

As a result of this, the two mice are now able to display the UL ECOLOGO trusted mark - a logo that's recognised by Amazon and is shown on that site along with the Climate Pledge Friendly Program.

The Basilisk V3 and DeathAdder Essential are the first gaming mice from Razer to meet these criteria but the hope is to create more products in future.

Razer is also aiming to achieve ISO 14025-compliant Environmental Product Declaration. In the meantime, this UL-certified ECOLOGO will help Razer show its commitment to creating sustainable products that are better for the environment and will give you peace of mind when purchasing too.

Writing by Adrian Willings.