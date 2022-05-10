Razer has shed some weight off the Viper V2 Pro

(Pocket-lint) - Razer has revealed an updated and improved version of its much-loved Viper mouse in the form of the ultra-lightweight Viper V2 Pro.

This mouse has been crafted for the esports scene with a number of improvements including upgraded optical mouse switches, a new and improved optical sensor and a body that weighs just 58 grams.

That makes it 20 per cent lighter than the Razer Viper Ultimate and also one of the lightweight wireless gaming mice around. Razer claims to have improved it in a number of ways including upping the battery life for more longevity during your gaming sessions.

Under the hood, the Viper V2 Pro packs the Focus Pro 30K Optical Sensor which has a complete resolution accuracy of 99.8% but is also equipped with AI to help improve performance. This artificial intelligence includes Smart Tracking, Motion Sync and Asymmetric Cut-off for only the very best performance during competitive play.

Users can also tweak things like Asymmetric Cut-off and set lift-off and landing distances that are set to their own play styles.

There's also the inclusion of Razer Optical Mouse Switches Gen-3 which Razer claims have zero double-click issues and de-bounce delay. These switches are guaranteed for 90 million clicks too, so the Viper V2 Pro should certainly stand the test of time.

All this is wrapped up in a mouse that is rechargeable via USB-C, has a Speedflex charging cable and more besides.

The Viper V2 Pro is available now for £149.99/$149.99 USD/€ 159.99.

Writing by Adrian Willings.