Razer's streaming gear just got even better

(Pocket-lint) - Razer has revealed a number of different products aimed at streamers and content creators. These additions to the line-up include the Razer Seiren BT microphone, Razer Audio Mixer and Razer Key Light Chroma.

Each of these devices is built to elevate a streamer's production quality and improve what they're delivering to their audience. These products are also meant for different kinds of streamers and content creators.

The most interesting of these devices may well be the Razer Audio Mixer. This is a broadcast and streaming mixer that's capable of powering a high-quality XLR microphone and mixing in audio from other sources for a professional sounding audio on any stream.

It's very comparable with the much-praised GoXLR Mini and gives streamers powerful control over what their audience hears.

Naturally, it works with Razer Synapse 3 and has customisable RGB, but there's a lot more on offer here. Including access to a range of audio adjustment and tweaking options. Those include noise gate and compressor settings, customised mic equalisation and the ability to choose what audio is mixed into the stream mix that's output to OBS studio or other software.

With optical input, 3.5mm line in and even a headphone and 3.5mm mic jack, this little box of tricks has plenty going for it.

This mixer is available now for £249.99 GBP, $249.99 USD and 259,99€.

Alongside the audio mixer, Razer has also revealed the Razer Key Light Chroma, which is, as you might have guessed from the name, is a Razer Chroma compatible key light solution.

If you're looking for a massive, bright and diffused lighting solution to improve your streaming setup, then this might well be it. This is a large key light panel that's able to top out at 2,800 lumens of brightness, but also has a temperature range of 3,000 to 7,000K.

It comes with a solid desk mounting clamp, adjustable pole and ball head system. so it can be easily positioned perfectly for your setup.

It's also controllable via both Razer Synapse on your machine or Razer's Streaming app on your phone. Plus there's the added bonus of RGB modes if you're looking for a colourful glow to your space or some interesting accent lighting.

The Key Light Chroma is available now for £259.99 GBP, $299.99 USD or 299,99€ MSRP.

The Razer Seiren BT microphone meanwhile, is aimed at a different kind of streamer - those who prefer to do their content creation IRL. This is a Bluetooth microphone that's designed to work with all the most popular mobile streaming apps. Razer says it'll give you a rich and warm voice capture with its omnidirectional microphone while also helping you be heard with powerful noise suppression.

This mic has a simple clip-on design and is built to be both wire and hassle-free. It comes with a windsock and the promise of simple setup via the accompanying Razer Streaming Mobile App. A great solution for streamers on the go.

This mic is available now for £99.99 GBP, $99.99 USD or 109,99€ MSRP.

Writing by Adrian Willings.