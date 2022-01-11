(Pocket-lint) - Razer has walked back claims of N95-grade filtration on its Zephyr, and recently announced Zephyr Pro, face masks.

"The wearable by itself is not a medical device nor certified as an N95 mask," a Razer spokesperson said. "To avoid any confusion, we are in the process of removing all references to ‘N95 Grade Filter’ from our marketing material."

The change follows a Twitter thread posted by YouTube tinkerer Naomi Wu. Back in November, she posted an in-depth teardown and review of the Zephyr in which she pointed out that N95 is a certification for an entire mask, not part of a mask, and that the Razer Zephyr empirically does not have N95 certification.

If the Zephyr or Zephyr Pro had achieved this certification it would have been listed on the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) website as a NIOSH-approved respirator.

It seems to us that the Razer Zephyr uses filters that can be found in other N95 masks, but since the design of the mask has not been certified, it doesn't count.

The change comes just as people in the US are being advised to wear N95 and KN95 masks, instead of cloth masks, to protect against the more contagious omicron variant.

For now, we'd advise sticking with a more traditional FFP2/3 style mask. Unfortunately, those tend to come without RGB lighting.

Writing by Luke Baker.