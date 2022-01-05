Razer is working on a futuristic modular gaming desk

(Pocket-lint) - We've enjoyed plenty of bonkers concepts from Razer over the last few years and 2022 is set to be no different.

Razer is at CES 2022 revealing its vision for the future of gaming in the form of Project Sophia a concept gaming desk with a modular design.

The idea here is simple enough. Over the last couple of years, people have been trying to adapt to life both working and gaming from home. It's tough to find a suitable space that meets both needs for being productive during the day and gaming, streaming or creating content at night. With a modular setup that could all be set to change.

Project Sophia is being crafted to be adaptable, with a modular design so you can easily change your desk set up throughout the day. Switching layouts depending on what you're doing.

Project Sophia's concept currently includes a highly personalisable desk, with as many as 13 different modules. Those modules can be used to configure the desk into different modes. Whether you need access to secondary screens, audio mixers, pen tablets or even system monitoring tools.

Richard Hashim, VP of Growth at Razer explained the logic of the concept:

"Project Sophia is our futuristic vision of a multi-purpose gaming and workstation set-up which meets the very different needs of a variety of PC uses, negating the need to move between workspaces. The hot-swappable modular system allows users to quickly reconfigure their desk with near-infinite flexibility, adapting Project Sophia not just for the task at hand, but also to the user’s particular preference. This is the future of the battlestation.”

The concept includes a custom PCB with the latest CPU and GPU offerings from Intel and Nvidia. That snaps to the bottom of the desk, making it easy to upgrade in future.

The different modules are set to include all sorts of things from touchscreen digitizers, tablets, and creative input tools for creatives to things like high-fidelity audio for gamers. Hotkey modules, wireless chargers and even a cup warmer are other possible options.

Naturally, the desk is lined with Razer Chroma compatible LEDs but it also is set to be equipped with a massive 65-inch OLED screen.

Of course, it's just a concept at this stage, but certainly a curious design for the future of gaming.