How to watch RazerCon 2021: When and where to get sneak peaks of Razer gear

(Pocket-lint) - You'll soon be able to tune in to watch Razer's online reveal of exciting news and exclusive reveals including new products, software and more.

The popular global lifestyle gaming brand is gearing up to show off all sorts of things via its second digital event. Last year's RazerCon was a big hit with Razer fans, with over a million people tuning in to watch and this year the company is hoping to put on an even bigger show.

Razer says not only will it be showing off unannounced Razer products but it will also include special previews of upcoming games. Those games are coming from studios like Paradox Interactive, 24 Entertainment, Saber Interactive, Larian Studios, ArtCraft, NEOWIZ, and Capcom.

RazerCon 2021 is set to be streamed across Razer's social network channels, including Twitch, Facebook, YouTube and TikTok.

The show is happening on 21 October 2021.

Pre-show starts: 8 AM PST, 11 AM ET, 4 PM BST, 5 PM Europe, Midnight JST

Keynote begins: 10 AM PST, 1 PM EST, 6PM BST, 7 PM Europe, 2AM JST

The full schedule is set to follow but Razer says it expects the show to carry on for hours.

There will be a major keynote address by Razer CEO and Co-founder Min-Liang Tan. Along with the reveal of groundbreaking new categories, reveals from partners such as Norton Gaming, Intel, Seagate Gaming, and Microsoft and more besides.

One other nifty thing to come out of the show is Razer has said that the RazerCon live stream will be a completely carbon neutral experience. The company says it has carried out a study to determine the carbon emissions that would arise from viewers tuning into the event. It has estimated device power usage, and data transmission via the internet to predict the amount of carbon emissions the live stream will generate.

It's then estimated the power usage and is working to offset all carbon emissions caused by that. So you can watch entirely guilt-free.

As if that wasn't enough, fans can also get involved in various competitions Razer is running to win exciting prizes from Razer and our partners.

Be sure to register for RazerCon now so you don't miss out.