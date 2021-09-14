(Pocket-lint) - Razer has revealed what it says is the ultimate controller for Xbox and PC players along with some pretty bold claims. The freshly announced Wolverine V2 Chroma is said to boast the fastest actuation and response times of any controller currently available.

Its design includes Razer's ultra-responsive Mecha-Tactile switches, six multi-function buttons, interchangeable thumbsticks, hair triggers and, naturally, Razer Chroma RGB.

The Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma is part of a new push by Razer to craft products that give gamers a competitive edge. That includes fine details down to the competition-focused wired connection. Razer also says that the buttons have been carefully tuned for greater accuracy while gaming, while also being durable enough to last for as many as three million clicks.

Gamers using the Wolverine V2 Chroma will be able to customise the controller to match their own playstyle using the Razer Controller Setup for Xbox app.

At a hardware level, you can also choose a shorter thumbstick for more speed when playing FPS games or a taller stick for more accuracy when you need it. Hair triggers can be activated at the flick of a switch and you can be sure you won't have issues holding on either thanks to the wraparound grip.

Find out more about the Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma on Razer's site.