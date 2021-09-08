(Pocket-lint) - Halo fans rejoice. The release of Halo Infinite is drawing nearer and now you can show off your love for the series with the Razer Halo Infinite product line.

Master Chief Petty Officer John-117 is returning to our gaming screens this December, so there's not long to wait now. In the meantime, Razer is helping build the hype with a selection of UNSC-sanctioned peripherals for both Xbox and PC. Those peripherals include a headset, mouse and keyboard, all modelled after the iconic Mjolnir Powered Assault Armor.

Better still, gamers buying these peripherals will also get access to bonus in-game rewards as well. A different reward for each device, so it's worth collecting the whole set if you can stretch to it.

The gear list includes:

Razer Kaira Pro gaming headset for Xbox – Halo Infinite Edition which includes Deathly Poison Armor Coating in-game content ($169.99 USD / €169.99)

Razer BlackWidow V3 keyboard – Halo Infinite Edition that includes Deathly Poison Weapon Coating in-game content ($179.99 USD / €159.99)

Razer DeathAdder V2 mouse – Halo Infinite Edition Includes Fangs Emblem bonus material ($79.99 USD / €79.99)

Goliathus Extended Chroma mouse mat – Halo Infinite Edition with 5 Challenge Swaps ($79.99 / €89.99)

All the peripherals will be available to pre-order from Gamestop or directly from Razer from 27 September.