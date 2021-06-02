How to watch Razer's first ever keynote at E3 2021

(Pocket-lint) - For the first time ever, Razer is holding a keynote during E3 2021. CEO and Co-founder, Min-Liang Tan, will be headlining revealing numerous new Razer products including "best-in-class technology" that promises to "raise the bar for PC gaming."

The presentation is happening on 14 June in the midst of the virtual E3 event (which is running for the public from 12 to 15 June).

Razer's keynote will be delivered in an all-new extended reality format. That presentation promises to deliver not only an immersive experience for Razer fans but also will let them join in with live chat via the stream.

After the main keynote, fans can also look forward to an additional virtual event that will see hands-on sessions with the unveiled products, more product launches and giveaways too.

Razer's E3 Keynote is set to be broadcasted internationally and because it's virtual, you'll be able to tune in via various channels in order to see the action unfold.

Razer says the live stream will be viewable on its YouTube channel, on Twitch, on Facebook and Twitter too.

The E3 keynote is set to kick off on 14 June at the following times:

3 PM Pacific Daylight Time

11 PM British Summer Time

12:00 AM Central European Summer Time

6 AM Singapore Time

50 minutes after the keynote happens, the RazerStore Live event will be happening too so you can catch up on even more Razer products.

If you don't want to miss out on the keynote, you can add it to your calendar via Razer's official keynote holding page.

Writing by Adrian Willings.