Razer Anzu smart glasses promise immersive audio and eye protection too

(Pocket-lint) - Razer is lending a helping hand to make working from home far less miserable with Anzu smart glasses that offer not only wireless sound but also blue light filtering.

These glasses initially look like any other chunky smart audio glasses, including the likes of Bose Frames, but there's a lot more going on here.

Firstly, the Razer Anzu Smart Glasses offer to ease pressure on your eyes by giving 35 per cent blue light filtering to protect your eyes while you're staring at screens all day. Clearly good news for those working from home staring at spreadsheets throughout the day.

Secondly, Razer say these glasses will improve your audio experience too. With a clever mix of a discreet omnidirectional mic and speakers, as well as a customized Bluetooth 5.1 connection, the Razer Anzu setup has a 60ms low-latency connection to deliver clear audio while you're on Zoom calls.

Razer Anzu also has intuitive smart controls on the side of the frames so you can play, pause or skip music, activate your phone's smart assistant, accept and reject calls and more. With built-in rechargeable batteries, you can get around five hours use out of these frames, but they'll also go to sleep if you take them off and fold the arms.

If you want to use these glasses while you're out and about (or working out) then you can do that too. Razer Anzu comes with replaceable lenses in the box that include 99 per cent UVA/UVB protective polarized sunglasses. They're also IPX4 rated, which means they're good enough to cope with a sweaty workout or slightly soggy weather.

Razer Anzu is also available in two shapes - rectangular or round and there are two different sizes to choose from. And for those of us who need glasses to see, there's good news too as Razer is partnering with Lensabl to provide custom prescription lenses.

Find out more about Razer Anzu here.

Writing by Adrian Willings.