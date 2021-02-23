(Pocket-lint) - To help the millions of people working from home and video conferencing on a daily basis, Razer is introducing a new webcam called Kiyo Pro. It is a 2.1-megapixel camera that can capture 1080p footage at up to 60 frames per second (or up to 30fps in HDR mode).

The Kiyo Pro works with Razer's Synapse software, allowing you to adjust the field of view between 103, 90, and 80 degrees. Other features include a privacy cover and Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The only thing it's missing, in our opinion, is a built-in ring light. But Razer makes it seem like the camera's Sony 1/2.8-inch IMX327 sensor is well suited for dim lighting. It'll be interesting to test that and see if additional lighting is needed.

The Kiyo Pro costs $200, which is $100 more than the standard Kiyo. It isn't exactly cheap for a webcam that doesn't support a built-in light or even 4K video capture and Windows Hello. It is a Razer product, however, so we suspect it'll still be one of the more in-demand, premium webcams available.

For a closer look at the best webcams on the market for video calls, check out Pocket-lint's guide here. There is a lot of competition out there to consider, including options from well-established players such as Logitech and Microsoft.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.