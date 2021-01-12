Razer says this is the world's smartest mask

(Pocket-lint) - Razer is working on creating an innovative PPE mask that includes active ventilation, automatic sterilisation, a built-in voice amp and Razer Chroma too.

Like the rest of the world, Razer is taking the pandemic seriously and has been working on creating some serious facial tech that's designed to not only protect the user and those around them but also to make life more bearable.

Project Hazel, as it's known, is a concept mask which uses an N95 medical-grade respirator system combined with active ventilators and a bacterial filtration system to keep 95 per cent of airborne dangers at bay. That ventilation system promises to deliver active air cooling to keep you fresh and cool under the mask too.

Its intelligent design also includes a wireless charging case which has an Ultra Violet sterilisation system built into it. The idea is, when you come home, you can take the mask off and pop it in the case where it'll not only recharge and be ready for next time, but also eliminate germs present on the mask before your next use.

Project Hazel is smart in other ways too. It's built around a transparent design that's meant to help eliminate the problems with social interaction masks often cause. Wearing this, people you're talking to will be able to see you smile or grimace and read facial cues more easily.

Razer's VoiceAmp Technology is also included which uses a built-in microphone and speaker system to help you be understood when wearing the mask. With rigorous testing, Razer also hopes to ensure this mask is as comfortable for the user as possible, while maintaining the safety of the user at the same time.

As you'd expect from a Razer product, Project Hazel is also RGB friendly, with adjustable Razer Chroma light rings around the ventilators making it possible for users to add their own personal style.

Of course, this is just a concept at this stage, but one we're certainly keen to see more of in the future.

Writing by Adrian Willings.