This is Razer's bonkers concept gaming chair with a 60-inch fold out display

(Pocket-lint) - Razer is going full-throttle into the gaming chair space with Project Brooklyn, a concept chair that promises next-gen immersion.

That immersion includes Razer's HyperSense Technology for haptic and tactile feedback, Razer Chroma lighting and an insane 60-inch OLED foldable display that folds into view from behind.

Project Brooklyn is built with a carbon fibre frame in order to support the base and all the technology held within it. Razer says if the concept turns into a reality it will include connections for your PC, cloud gaming, cables for haptic feedback and Razer Chroma lighting too.

That Razer Chroma lighting runs around the sides of the chair and the base, offering synchronised lighting for your games or Razer peripherals. There's also a fold-out table which can be flipped out of the armrest and used for snack storage or your mouse and keyboard.

The screen is no doubt the most appealing aspect of the design though. We've seen plenty of bonkers gaming chairs in the past including the insane Acer Predator Thronos. But Razer's concept is less in-your-face as it mostly resembles a standard chair until you fold out the massive screen. Think of it as a dedicated, immersive gaming area that'll let you disappear into your games and forget the world around you.

This is just a concept at this point, but shows the sorts of directions Razer might be heading with future gaming gear and it's certainly interesting.

Writing by Adrian Willings.