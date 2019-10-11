Razer reveals the Raion, an arcade-style fightpad for PC and PlayStation

Gaming lifestyle brand Razer has revealed a brand new controller that's designed as an arcade fightpad for PC and PlayStation. It's built to be a compact and conveniently sized version of the full-size fightsticks you're used to with that classic Razor vibe.

This new controller is built from the ground up, specifically for fighting game enthusiasts and pro gamers.

As such, the Razer Raion, lacks the usual control sticks you might be used to and instead opts for a six-button layout alongside a tactile eight-way D-pad, classic shoulder buttons and triggers.

Razer Mechanical Switch face buttons/Mecha-Tactile 8-way D-pad

8 ft/3m wired cable connection

5mm analogue audio port

The designed of the Razer Raion was seemingly inspired by feedback from the fans and serious fighting game enthusiasts to ensure they get the edge. Crafting a controller with a healthy mix of the best elements of both arcade sticks and traditional controllers you're used to.

It's built to be comfortable, capable and consistent too. Large buttons combined with Razer's Yellow Mechanical Switches ensure instantaneous actuation and accurate activation, so the game responds as it should. Those switches are also designed to last for up to 80-million strokes to ensure the Raion keeps on going, no matter how much you mash.

Razer says the eight-way D-pad should allow fighting gamers to be more accurate in their movements too. It'll be much easier to execute fast and fluid movements in the middle of a match with this more accurate D-pad layout.

The Razer Raion is now available for purchase in Europe, Asia-Pacific, China, Australia and New Zealand. It will be available soon in the USA and Canada. If you're interested, it will set you back $99.99/£99.99.