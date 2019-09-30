Gaming accessory and lifestyle brand Razer has revealed its latest product aimed squarely at streamers.

The new Razer Seiren Emote is a professional-grade microphone, similar to the Razer Seirēn X but with a built-in display that's designed to entertain and engage your audience.

This display is said to be the "world's first 8-bit Emoticon LED display powered by Razer's Emote Engine". It can be set up to respond to on-stream events to make your live streaming even more entertaining.

48kHz/16-bit max sample rate

Hypercardioid polar pattern

100Hz–20kHz frequency response

8 x 8 RGB LED Matrix display

Once set up, the mic uses the Emote Engine to display different emoticons according to audience interaction with your stream. It will respond to things like chat messages, donations, follows and more.

As default, the Razer Seiren Emote is apparently capable of displaying over 100 different emotes and also gives gamers and streamers the ability to upload their own static or animated 8-bit images as well. You can then pick and choose, selecting which emote will display on the basis of specific triggers.

Aside from the funky 8x8 RGB LED display, the Razer Seiren Emote also boasts a number of different features that'll be useful for streamer, gamers and more. This includes a hyper-cardioid pick-up pattern that focusses on your voice and eliminates backgrounds noise. A built-in shock mount to minimise interference from knocks, bumps and thumps on your desk. An interchangeable gooseneck which allows you to adjust the height of the mic so your audience gets the best view. And, of course, a companion app that's compatible with Twitch, Streamlabs, XSplit and Mixer.

The new Razer Seiren Emote will be available later this year for $179.99. Find out more here.