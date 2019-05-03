Star Wars Day is nearly upon us, so, of course, nearly every retailer and even some tech companies are taking advantage of the event.

For instance, you can now 'join the Empire' with Razer's new Star Wars gaming gear, which it has launched in conjunction with LucasFilm just in time for May the Fourth. Their lineup features black-and-white versions of the BlackWidow Lite mechanical keyboard, the Atheris Mouse, and the Goliathus Extended gaming mouse pad, all of which are based on the the iconic Stormtrooper motif.

The Atheris Mouse looks like a Stormtrooper helmet shrunk down to the size of a computer mouse, while the BlackWidow Lite and Goliathus gaming mouse pad both feature the Stormtroopers, too. But you will have to pay a little more for the privilege of having Stormtroopers on your keyboard, as the new Star Wars-themed BlackWidow Lite will cost $100, up from the original $90 keyboard.

The Atheris Mouse is also pricier, coming in at $60, up from its regular $50. That huge gaming mouse pad is actually cheaper, being sold at $35, down from its regular $40. Keep in mind this mouse pad is different from the Chroma version that has variable hue lights around the edge. The Star Wars version lacks all that. If you want to save the most money, you should get the whole $175 set.

The Razer Stormtrooper collection is available to buy now at Razer.com.