iRex DR800SG ebook reader

iRex has entered the consumer ebook reader space with the launch of the DR800SG and Pocket-lint was hands on at the New York launch to give it a quick glance over to grab some photos.

The device sports an 8-inch screen, 3G connectivity for downloading books when you are on the beach and a stylus based touchscreen that has to work with the pen provided rather than your fingernails.

Navigating the menu system is via a thin metal strip down the side of the display or by using the pen.

Taking an "open" approach, users will be able to sideload content via a PC and Mac as well as download from the Barnes & Noble book store.

iRex, clearly taking on Sony's Reader Daily Edition will also offer newspaper subscription options with the bigger wider screen's dimension, presumably a better fit for tabloid or compact newspaper editions like The Times or New York Post.

The ebook reader will be available at the end of October in the US priced at $399. It is expected to hit Europe early 2010.