  Koobe Mirasol ereader adds colour to Taiwan

Mirasol colour ereaders are like buses. You wait around ages for one and then two come along one after the other. Hot on the heels of the Kyobo eReader, we now have another Asian entrant by way of the Koobe Jin Yong Reader, which has been announced over in Taiwan.

Like the Kyobo device, this is a skinned Android 2.3 device powered by a 1GHz Snapdragon S2 processor with a 5.7-inch, 1024x728, XGA Mirasol display.

Jin Yong, in case you didn't know, is a modern Chinese-language novelist who specialises in the wuxia genre. 15 of his titles will be loaded on to the device.

Pocket-lint first got hands-on with a Mirasol powered colour ereader back in June 2010 over in San Diego at Qualcomm HQ, a 5.7-inch prototype that the company was hoping to introduce with "multiple vendors" at the beginning of this year.

However, Qualcomm CEO Paul Jacobs confirmed that the first Mirasol product had been cancelled as he wasn't happy with the device. "We were getting ready to launch a low volume ereader product, but I didn't like the whole system," he said. "I didn't want to launch our first product and have it be something that we didn't really like, so we basically decided not to launch it, and instead just focus on the next version of it."

The Kyobo device looks as if it may have kicked off a Mirasol based ereader revolution though. Jacobs had previously mentioned "a really interesting roadmap" for the technology so we'll be watching how this progresses closely.

No release details for Koobe's effort yet - we doubt it will be hitting anywhere but Taiwan though.