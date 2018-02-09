  1. Home
Pure Move T4 and Move R3 radios are for those who want DAB+ on their travels

|
- Personal digital radios

- Also support FM stations

- Move T4 doubles as a Bluetooth speaker

Pure has been making digital radios for many years now and is something of a specialist in home devices.

It is perhaps less known for its personal radios, for those who don't want massive music libraries, monthly subscription fees, or are simply interested in sports and news coverage or audio plays.

If you tick any or all of those boxes, you'll undoubtedly be interested in two new radios from the British brand: the Pure Move T4 and Move R3.

The Pure Move T4 is a highly portable DAB+ and FM radio that comes in a handheld, sleek form factor. It has an integrated 4W RMS speaker, Bluetooth connectivity so can also be used as an external speaker for another device, and up to 22 hours of battery life.

It comes with a full colour display, that shows the station and tracks you are listening to, plus the ability to preset 20 stations to easily switch between them.

It will be available in March from John Lewis in either black or white for £99.99.

The Pure Move R3 is an even more personal radio, looking like an early MP3 player. It comes with a pair of in-ear headphones - upgraded for this model - and has battery life of up to 15 hours on a single charge.

It too supports DAB+ and FM radio stations.

You can buy the Pure Move R3 now in either black or white from Argos in the UK, at a price of £69.99. It will also be available in John Lewis from March.

