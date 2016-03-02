Easily upgrade your car: Spotify, DAB and hands-free with Pure Highway 600

Pure, the digital radio specialist, has unveiled an in-car system that will turn any motor into a digital radio and Spotify friendly machine.

The Pure Highway 400 and Highway 600 are plug-and-play units that sit on a car's dashboard and connect to the speaker system. Using a clear display, with button and voice controls, the Highway can be used to access DAB radio and Spotify without digging out your phone.

The Highway 600 also has a built-in microphone which lets it double as a hands-free kit so users can take calls via a Bluetooth connected phone, right through the car's speakers.

One major advantage of in-car digital radio, aside from quality, is that it will switch between bands as you travel so listening is uninterrupted.

Another great feature is the ability to mark songs you like so the Highway can tag them. By pressing and holding the Go tagging feature when listening to a song you like the unit will save the track to a Pure Go playlist.

The Highway 600 can also be voice controlled via Apple's Siri or Ok Google. This can be used for searching for things like the weather or for hands-free calling.

The Spotify use is for subscribing users only at this stage. The Pure Go tagging function also works for songs that are played via Spotify to add them to the Pure Go Spotify playlist.

The Highway units use an antenna that attaches to the windscreen. There is another cable that runs to the car's power supply via the lighter port. Both of these can be hidden discreetly, says Pure.

The Pure Highway 400 will be £130 and the Highway 600 will be £150. Both will be exclusively available from Halfords in April.

