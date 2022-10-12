HyperX's deals are not to be sniffed at

(Pocket-lint) - HyperX has a number of its peripherals available with decent discounts during the Prime Early Access sale.

If you're looking for a deal on a mouse, keyboard, headset or microphone, then these bargains are worth a look.

UK HyperX deals

There are all sorts of deals on HyperX peripherals currently available on Amazon. You can see the complete list of Prime Early Access deals here, but below are some of our favourite products and their discounts.

HyperX Pulsefire Haste wireless - save £35 The Pulsefire Haste wireless is a great mouse especially if you have smaller hands or prefer a lower-profile peripheral. Either way it as great buy. View offer

HyperX QuadCast - save £20 The original QuadCast might not be as fancy looking as the newer QuadCast S, but it still sounds great and that's what matters. View offer

US HyperX deals

There are deals in the US too. If you're a fan of HyperX gear or are just looking for an upgrade then these are worth checking out. You can see all the deals here but below are some of our favourites.

HyperX Cloud II - save $40 The wired version of the Cloud II works with PC, PS5 and PS4 and it looks great too. View offer

Writing by Adrian Willings.