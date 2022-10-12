Clean up with these Karcher pressure washer deals

(Pocket-lint) - Karcher pressure washers are great for many uses, whether washing your car or keeping your driveway clear. These powerful pressure washers quickly blast through dirt and task away the hassle of household chores.
These pressure washers are premium devices that aren't cheap but are reliable, robust and ideal for getting the job done. They're usually fairly expensive though, but you'll be pleased to see that there are a number of discounts during the Prime Early Access sales to make them more appealing.
This is one of Kärcher's most affordable pressure washers. It comes with a car cleaning kit and more to help you blast dirt away.
Though still expensive, this top-end cleaner is capable of cleaning all manner of things. It's also feature-packed with smartphone controls and more.
This pressure washer is already fairly affordable and it's now even more appealing.
The K 4 is a step up from the K 3 with more cleaning power and capabilities, but a price to match. This discount makes it more worthy of your cash.
