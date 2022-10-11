Save big on Crucial's superb SSDs during the Prime Early Access sale

(Pocket-lint) - The Prime Early Access sale is a great time to grab a bargain on some fast storage for your PC or console. Crucial currently has a number of deals and discounts running on various devices including external SSDs and internal NVMe storage.
The deals include drives we've tried and loved in the past, so we've collected the ones worth having a look at.
UK Prime Early Access discounts
There are a number of discounts on Crucial devices on Amazon UK that are on sale during the early access sale period. These are the ones worth checking out.
The Crucial P5 Plus is a superb PCIe gen 4 NVMe drive that offers up to 6,600MB/s read/write speeds. It's easy to install, reliable and fast. Plus it's now more affordable too. What more could you want.
It might not be as fast as NVMe, but there's still a lot to be said for large and fast SATA drives. This one is also a bargain.
US Prime Early Access discounts
For our American readers, there are also deals on your shores too. These deals include discounts on Crucial RAM, external drives and more.
There are deals on all sizes of the Crucial P5 Plus with big savings worth having. The 2TB version is particularly appealing though thanks to this whopping discount.
Another large SATA drive with a good discount, A perfect way to upgrade your storage for less.
