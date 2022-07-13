Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

The 23andMe DNA kit is 50% off during Amazon Prime day

(Pocket-lint) - DNA-testing kits like 23andMe and AncestryDNA have become hugely popular over the last few years. These kits let you delve into your family history and genetic make-up. If you've ever been curious, now might be the time to give it a go as there's a special offer on for Amazon Prime Day.

Currently, the 23andMe Health and Ancestry Service kit is half price on Amazon. This is a limited-time deal though, so if you've been putting off buying then you'll want to snap it up today before the offer ends. 

23andMe Health + Ancestry kit

One of the most popular DNA testing kits is 50 per cent off for Amazon Prime day. This deal seems to be both in the UK and US too so grab a bargain now. 

AncestyDNA is discounted too!

As an alternative option, there's also a large chunk off the AncestryDNA + Traits kit. This kit lets you test and discover over 35 of your most interesting traits, So you can explore your genetic make-up and more for less this Prime Day. 

AncestryDNA + Traits - save $60

AncestryDNA's test kit is half price in the US, so snap up that deal quickly. 

Reasons to buy a DNA testing kit

23andMe's kit has already told one of our reporters that they have a genetic predisposition for Alzheimer's, Celiac, and depression. Armed with that information, they were able to follow up with a specialised physician in order to learn more and be proactive.

In addition to providing insight into their health, they learned about their ancestral makeup (French and Russian) and genetic traits (light-colored eyes, among other things).

But both kits are a relatively inexpensive way to learn more about your background, and for a short time, they're cheaper than ever.

Writing by Adrian Willings.