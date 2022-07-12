These Samsung NVMe SSD deals won't last long

(Pocket-lint) - Samsung has a number of awesome internal NVMe SSDs with special discounts for Amazon Prime Day.

These drives are a great way to boost your storage space or improve your load speeds and upgrade your gaming experience too. The deals include some of the lowest prices we've seen on the superb Samsung PCIe NVMe drives with speeds that'll make your eyes water.

There are a few deals on Samsung's fantastic NVMe storage options worth taking a look at. We've collected the best below.

Samsung 980 PRO (2TB) - save $150 This is a gen 4 drive that offers up to 7,000 MB/s read speed making it a perfect upgrade to your gaming PC or PS5. View offer

Samsung 980 PRO (1TB) - save $90 If the 2TB drive is a bit expensive, then not to worry as the 1TB model is also nicely discounted too. View offer

There are some Prime Day deals in the UK too.

Writing by Adrian Willings.