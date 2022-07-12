Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Gadgets
  3. Gadget news
  4. Prime Day gadget news

These Samsung NVMe SSD deals won't last long

Author image, Contributing editor · ·
Shopping An article with a focus on shopping, be that a specific deal or offer. Pocket-lint may get a small bounty in return if you buy something.
Samsung These Samsung NVMe SSD deals won't last long
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Samsung has a number of awesome internal NVMe SSDs with special discounts for Amazon Prime Day.  

These drives are a great way to boost your storage space or improve your load speeds and upgrade your gaming experience too. The deals include some of the lowest prices we've seen on the superb Samsung PCIe NVMe drives with speeds that'll make your eyes water. 

US Samsung storage deals for Prime Day

There are a few deals on Samsung's fantastic NVMe storage options worth taking a look at. We've collected the best below. 

Samsung 980 PRO (2TB) - save $150

Samsung 980 PRO (2TB) - save $150

This is a gen 4 drive that offers up to 7,000 MB/s read speed making it a perfect upgrade to your gaming PC or PS5. 

Samsung 980 PRO (1TB) - save $90

Samsung 980 PRO (1TB) - save $90

If the 2TB drive is a bit expensive, then not to worry as the 1TB model is also nicely discounted too. 

Samsung 980 SSD (1TB) - now just $89.99

Samsung 980 SSD (1TB) - now just $89.99

If you only have a PCIe gen 3 system then this NVMe drive might be a more logical purchase. It's certainly more affordable. 

UK Samsung storage deals

There are some Prime Day deals in the UK too. 

Samsung 980 PRO (2TB) - save £140.50

Samsung 980 PRO (2TB) - save £140.50

The 980 Pro is a wonderfully reliable drive with great speeds and this 2TB is now a bargain. 

Samsung 980 PRO (1TB) - now just £124.85

Samsung 980 PRO (1TB) - now just £124.85

With fast transfer speeds, you'll want to be quick on the trigger to purchase this one. 

More Amazon Prime Day 2022 US deals

More Amazon Prime Day 2022 UK deals

Writing by Adrian Willings.