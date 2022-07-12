These Samsung NVMe SSD deals won't last long

(Pocket-lint) - Samsung has a number of awesome internal NVMe SSDs with special discounts for Amazon Prime Day.
These drives are a great way to boost your storage space or improve your load speeds and upgrade your gaming experience too. The deals include some of the lowest prices we've seen on the superb Samsung PCIe NVMe drives with speeds that'll make your eyes water.
US Samsung storage deals for Prime Day
There are a few deals on Samsung's fantastic NVMe storage options worth taking a look at. We've collected the best below.
This is a gen 4 drive that offers up to 7,000 MB/s read speed making it a perfect upgrade to your gaming PC or PS5.
If the 2TB drive is a bit expensive, then not to worry as the 1TB model is also nicely discounted too.
If you only have a PCIe gen 3 system then this NVMe drive might be a more logical purchase. It's certainly more affordable.
UK Samsung storage deals
There are some Prime Day deals in the UK too.
The 980 Pro is a wonderfully reliable drive with great speeds and this 2TB is now a bargain.
With fast transfer speeds, you'll want to be quick on the trigger to purchase this one.
