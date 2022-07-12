The Samsung Odyssey G9 49-inch monitor is currently a bargain for Prime Day

(Pocket-lint) - Samsung's 49-inch gaming monitors are glorious. Usually, the price is painful though, but not so much during Prime Day.

Over the last few years, Samsung has made a number of QLED super-ultrawide monitors with 49-inch screens and a 32:9 aspect ratio. These deliver awesomely immersive gaming experiences that'll blow your socks off.

With a premium design and serious specs, these monitors have always had a hefty price tag, but around this time of year you can snap up a bargain if you've been holding out.

There are discounts on several models of Samsung's Odyssey monitors for Prime Day but when it comes to the biggest monitors these are the currently deals:

Samsung Odyssey G9 - save £174.99 This is the G9 with 5120 x 1440 Dual Quad HD resolution, 240Hz refresh rate and glorious super ultra-wide format. View offer

Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 - save £200 The newest monitor in the range and the fanciest with a Mini LED display. The Neo G9 is not cheap, but it is discounted. View offer

US readers can also make the most of Prime Day discounts for a bargain worth having.

Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 - save $700 In the US the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 is at the lowest price it's ever been new. So now is the time to buy. View offer

Writing by Adrian Willings.