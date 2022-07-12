Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

The Samsung Odyssey G9 49-inch monitor is currently a bargain for Prime Day

(Pocket-lint) - Samsung's 49-inch gaming monitors are glorious. Usually, the price is painful though, but not so much during Prime Day

Over the last few years, Samsung has made a number of QLED super-ultrawide monitors with 49-inch screens and a 32:9 aspect ratio. These deliver awesomely immersive gaming experiences that'll blow your socks off. 

With a premium design and serious specs, these monitors have always had a hefty price tag, but around this time of year you can snap up a bargain if you've been holding out. 

UK discounts on Samsung monitors

There are discounts on several models of Samsung's Odyssey monitors for Prime Day but when it comes to the biggest monitors these are the currently deals:

Samsung Odyssey G9 - save £174.99

This is the G9 with 5120 x 1440 Dual Quad HD resolution, 240Hz refresh rate and glorious super ultra-wide format. 

Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 - save £200

The newest monitor in the range and the fanciest with a Mini LED display. The Neo G9 is not cheap, but it is discounted. 

US Prime Day discounts on the Odyssey G9 monitors

US readers can also make the most of Prime Day discounts for a bargain worth having. 

Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 - save $700

In the US the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 is at the lowest price it's ever been new. So now is the time to buy.  

Samsung Odyssey G9 Gaming Monitor - save $400

The older model is more affordable and equally awesome in our mind. A great choice for gamers and for productivity too. 

Writing by Adrian Willings.