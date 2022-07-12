The Samsung Odyssey G9 49-inch monitor is currently a bargain for Prime Day

(Pocket-lint) - Samsung's 49-inch gaming monitors are glorious. Usually, the price is painful though, but not so much during Prime Day.
Over the last few years, Samsung has made a number of QLED super-ultrawide monitors with 49-inch screens and a 32:9 aspect ratio. These deliver awesomely immersive gaming experiences that'll blow your socks off.
With a premium design and serious specs, these monitors have always had a hefty price tag, but around this time of year you can snap up a bargain if you've been holding out.
UK discounts on Samsung monitors
There are discounts on several models of Samsung's Odyssey monitors for Prime Day but when it comes to the biggest monitors these are the currently deals:
This is the G9 with 5120 x 1440 Dual Quad HD resolution, 240Hz refresh rate and glorious super ultra-wide format.
The newest monitor in the range and the fanciest with a Mini LED display. The Neo G9 is not cheap, but it is discounted.
US Prime Day discounts on the Odyssey G9 monitors
US readers can also make the most of Prime Day discounts for a bargain worth having.
In the US the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 is at the lowest price it's ever been new. So now is the time to buy.
The older model is more affordable and equally awesome in our mind. A great choice for gamers and for productivity too.
More Amazon Prime Day 2022 US deals
- Fire TV Stick 4K: 50% off, now $24.99
- Fire TV Stick 4K Max: Just $34.99 with 36% off
- Audible: Three months free
- Fire TV Stick Lite: Reduced by 60% to $11.99
- Fire TV Stick: Save 58% now $16.99
- Echo Show 15: Get $70 off at $179.99
- Echo Buds 2nd gen: Down by 50% to $89.99
- Echo Auto: Discounted by 60%, now $19.99
- Echo Frames 2nd gen: Save $150 at $119.99
- Roku Express: Down by 40% to $17.99
- Roku Express 4K+: 38% off, $24.99
- Roku Ultra 4K: $69.99, with 22% off
- Echo Show 8: Get $55 off at $54.99
- Echo Dot 4th gen: 60% off to $19.99
- Echo Show 5: Down by 59%, now $34.99
- Blink Mini: 14% discount to $29.99
- Echo 4th gen w/Music Unlimited: Get $90+ saving at $59.99
- Blink Video Doorbell: $30 discount to $34.99
- Echo 4th gen: Reduced by $40, now $59.99
- Blink Outdoor Camera: $59.99 with 40% off
- Fire TV Cube: Get $60 off RRP, now $59.99
- Fire 7 Tablet: Discounted by 40% to $29.99
- Amazon Halo: 44% off fitness tracker
- Fire 7 Kids Tablet: Save $50 now just $49.99
- Amazon Smart Thermostat: 30% discount to $41.99
- Blink Indoor Camera: $54.99 with 31% saving
- Amazon Smart Plug: 48% off at $12.99
- Echo Dot Kids: Down by 58% to $24.99
More Amazon Prime Day 2022 UK deals
- Fire TV Stick: £17.99 with 55% off
- Fire 7: Save 60%, now £19.99
- Fire TV Stick 4K: Get 54% off at £22.99
- Fire HD 8: Discounted by 61% to £34.99
- Fire TV Cube: Save £55, now just £54.99
- Fire HD 10: £79.99 with £70 off
- Kindle: Half price at £34.99
- Kindle Paperwhite: Save £45, now £94.99
- Echo Auto: £19.99 with 60% discount
- Fire TV Stick Lite: 57% off, now £12.99
- Kindle Oasis: Get a £70 saving at £159.99
- Echo Show 10: £50 discount to £189.99
- Esho Show 15: £189.99 with £50 off
- Echo Dot (4th gen): 42% off, down to £29
- Echo Buds 2nd gen: Now £59.99, saving 50%
- Ring Video Doorbell Wired: Discounted by 28% at £35.99
- Echo Dot (3rd gen): Reduced by 58% to £16.99
- Echo Show 5 (2nd gen): £30 saving, now £44.99
- Ring Video Doorbell: 33% off, down to £59.99
- Fire 7 Kids Pro Tablet: Now £39.99, with 60% off
- Echo Dot with Clock (4th gen): 33% off, now £39.99
- Blink Mini: 33% discount to £19.99
- Ring Video Doorbell 4: Save £50, down to £129.99
- Ring Indoor Camera: Reduced by 20% at £39.99
- Blink Outdoor 1-Cam: 50% off, now £44.99
- Ring Spotlight Camera: £60 off to £119.99
- Echo Dot Kids (4th gen): Discounted by 43% to £34