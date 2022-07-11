These are all the Kindle deals for Prime Day 2022

(Pocket-lint) - The Amazon Prime Day sales are underway and that's throwing out a load of deals across a full selection of Amazon devices, including Kindles.

The Amazon Kindle is hugely popular, a connected reading device that will give you weeks of battery, access to millions of books, great illumination and in some cases waterproofing too.

There is a full range available, and a full set of discounts to go with them.

Currently the prices have only been discounted in the UK, but we're expecting the US to see the same sort of discounts too.

Kindle - save 50% The entry-level Kindle offers a 6-inch display, front lighting and all for a great low price. It's now only £34.99. View offer

Kindle Paperwhite - save £45 The Kindle Paperwhite steps up the quality with a 6.8-inch display, better illumnination and colour temperature - and waterproofing. It's now only £84.99. View offer

Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition - save £45 The Paperwhite Signature Edition steps up over the regular Paperwhite to add an auto-adjusting front light and wireless charging, so it's a bit more premium. With a 25% discount it's £134.99. View offer

Kindle Oasis - save £70 There's a big discount on the top Kindle device. The Oasis is waterproof, has a 7-inch display, the best illumination and the most premium build. It can be yours for £159.99. View offer

The Kindle has cemented its place in the hearts of booklovers, giving access to loads of titles through the Kindle Store and allowing immediate access. With syncing across devices, the ability to change the font and size of the text - and even change to white text on a black background, it provides plenty of options.

But the biggest advantage is that you get weeks of battery life and a reading experience that's so far ahead of using a tablet or phone - and that's why Kindles are so popular for those going on holiday. You can take all your books, without the weight or space.

There are four different models - as well as some Kids Editions - so you do have a decision to make, which we can help you with here. There's also access to free books through Prime Reading (as part of your Prime subscription), as well as the option to subscribe to Kindle Unlimited which gives you access to a lot more books.

Writing by Chris Hall.