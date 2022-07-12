(Pocket-lint) - Ember is getting in on the action this Amazon Prime Day, with great discounts on its temperature controlled smart mugs in the UK.

There are bargains to be had on its 10oz (295ml) and 14oz (414ml) Ember Mug 2 models, in black and white with up to 23 per cent off.

Each allows you to set the ideal temperature for your beverage of choice, so your coffee, tea, hot chocolate will stay hot for up to 80/90 minutes.

It can be app-controlled from a mobile device, but can also be used without the app with the mug remembering the last temperature setting (default is 57-degrees Celsius).

It also comes with a charging coaster.

Ember Mug 2 Black 10oz - save 20% The black version of the smaller second generation Ember Mug comes with a charging coaster and holds 295ml of liquid. Usually £99.95, now just £79.95. View offer

Ember Mugs Black 14oz - save 23% The larger, 14oz Ember Mug 2 will hold 414ml of coffee, tea or whatever other hot drink you fancy. This is the black version. Normally £129.95, now just £99.95. View offer

Ember Mugs 2 White 14oz - save £30 You can get the white version of the 14oz (414ml) second generation Ember Mug for the usually price of the smaller model. It's normally £129.95, but now just £99.95. View offer

As well as set the temperature per drink, the dedicated app can store preferred temperatures of all your beverages. That means you can automatically set the right temperature for different drinks at the tap of a button.

Ember Mugs also have an LED at the bottom to inform you when the ideal temperature is set or when they are cooling off.

To save battery life, the mug only switches on when hot liquid is poured into it. It will go back into auto sleep mode when cooled down. It is IPX7 rated and can be submerged up to a metre in depth for rinsing.

Writing by Rik Henderson.