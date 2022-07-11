This Kindle Oasis offer is the hottest Prime Day discount for book lovers

(Pocket-lint) - Amazon is slashing prices across its devices and the Amazon Kindle Oasis is one of the devices that's recieved a heavy discount.

This is Amazon's top Kindle, the best it offers, and this Prime Day discount makes it the cheapest its ever been.

Kindle Oasis - save £70 The Kindle Oasis is Amazon's top model, offering a premium design, 7-inch display with adaptive illumation and colour temperature. It's now only £159.99. View offer

The Kindle Oasis might look expensive when compared to other models in the line-up, but it has a lot more on offer. It has the largest display and the best quality display, it has better illumination, it's waterproof and it's a nicer device to use.

Amazon designed the Oasis to offer a premium reading experience and that's what you get: it's great to hold thanks to the metal body with the buttons making it really easy to flick through the pages of your book.

You get long battery life, along with options for 8 or 32GB of storage, so you can take thousands of books with you on your travels. Some models even have a cellular connection so that you can download new titles any time, any where.

This is the cheapest we've seen the Kindle Oasis so far.

Writing by Chris Hall.