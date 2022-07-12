The awesome HyperX Quadcast S is an utter bargain this Prime Day

(Pocket-lint) - If you're looking to improve the quality of your voice capture for streaming, podcasting or just gaming with your friends then there's good news! One of the best USB microphones we've tested has a hefty discount for Amazon Prime Day.

The HyperX QuadCast S is a USB microphone that's bristling with features and decent specifications as well as RGB to entertain your viewers. It sounds fantastic and looks the part too. Now it's an utter bargain.

HyperX QuadCast S - save £74.50 In the UK the QuadCast S is almost half off, now costing just £85.49, which is frankly an absolute bargain. View offer

HyperX QuadCast S - save $47 Although not quite as cheap in the US, it's still well worth a look and the original one is just $97 as a great alternative. View offer

Like the original QuadCast, the QuadCast S is packed full of tech and useful features including a built-in anti-vibration shock mount, built-in pop filter, a tap-to-mute sensor and more.

It boasts four polar patterns - Stereo, Omnidirectional, Cardioid, Bidirectional and a frequency response of 20Hz–20kHz with a 48kHz/16-bit sample rate. All this means it can capture great audio while eliminating pops, bangs and pesky background noise with ease.

The main focus of the QuadCast S is style though, with the addition of dynamic RGB lighting effects included to add style and snazz to your streaming efforts.

The QuadCast S is capable of being mounted on most boom arms thanks to support for both 3/8-inch and 5/8-inch threads. Meaning you can get it up in the air, close to your mouth and in view of your camera. Ideal if you're looking to stand out from the crowd while streaming. QuadCast S will be customisable via HyperX's NGENUITY software, giving you options to customise the RGB to fit your personal taste.

Now you'll be able to look good and sound great too.

Writing by Adrian Willings.