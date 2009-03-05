Philips GoGear Spark MP3 players launch

Philips has announced the launch of its Go Gear "Spark" range of digital audio players, describing them as "compact in size but big on style and sound quality".

The Sparks get a "smooth and square" design with all six models measuring a small scale 41 x 41 x 15mm.

Each player offers a 1.46-inch 128 x 128 OLED colour display that's capable of showing tiny album art and text or for displaying photos as a miniature screen saver.

The players get Philips' "Fullsound" tech, a built-in equalizer, 27 hours of battery life and in-built microphone.

Offering drag and drop functionality via USB, the players support MP3, WMA and JPEG files and have "SuperScroll" navigation and a folder view.

The Spark players are available as 2GB, 4GB or 8GB models with FM tuner versions available for more money.

Complete with "high quality" headphones, model numbers and pricing are as follows with all, apart from the 8GBer to launch in May, available this month: SA2920 - 2GB - £39.99, SA2923 - 2GB, FM - £44.99, SA2940 - 4GB - £49.99, SA2945 - 4GB, FM - £54.99 and SA2980 - 8GB - £59.99.