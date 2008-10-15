Philips shows off kitchen of the future

Philips has shown off a new "Connected" kitchen concept at its Simplicity event in Russia that makes the LG kitchen of the future decidedly low-tech.

Although, judging by the prototype you'll need a massive, and we mean massive, kitchen the new concept revolves around a high tech table that can give you information when you place objects on it.

Philips showed Pocket-lint three elements of the concept working. The first was a tap that instead of having knobs or dials on it to turn the water on or off, simply requires you to tap a touch panel next to the sink. Doing so brings up an interactive display that gives you control over the temperature.

Philips has taken this further by adding a temperature reading as well as making the touch panel get hot or cold accordingly.

The second feature of the table was a composter. The Bokashi Composter is docked under the table and the waste is dropped into a grinder built into the table top. Within 2 weeks the composting process ("Bokashi") converts the waste into soil tablets. The fresh tablets can be taken to the Composter’s tray and placed in the Garden. Within a few weeks, herbs and other produce will have sprouted. The Bokashi Composter is also vacuum-sealed to prevent unpleasant odours.

The third was a work surface that features a graphic interface of concentric rings and scrollbars giving you temperature levels and timings. A bicolor glow surrounds and follows each appliance as it travels, simply by sliding a finger on the display for preferred settings.

Although the whole concept is one that is unlikely to ever make it into your home, Philips say they do have high hopes for some of the key techs to make an appearance in the next 3-5 years.