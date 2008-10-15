  1. Home
Philips Light Blossom plans to change our cities

Philips has outlined what it believes our city streets will look like in the next 3-5 years with the Light Blossom.

It seems that our current yellow lights are dullsville and what we need is a solar/wind powered lamppost that move to get more power as the day progresses.

According to the company, the Light Blossom collects its own energy from the sun and wind by transforming its appearance throughout the day. At night, its LEDs beam light only where needed – and only when needed – through proximity sensing.

Just like a real flower, the Light Blossom’s petals "gradually and continuously re-orient themselves in the direction of the sun", to face it with the maximum efficiency at each moment.

When no one is around, Light Blossom glows at the minimum level required for safety in its "stand-by" mode. When people pass by, Light Blossom senses this movement and comes to life, increasing its intensity and bathing passers-by in comforting light.

Industry experts we spoke to at the Simplicity event in Russia where the product has been unveiled suggested that this is one concept that might just work.

